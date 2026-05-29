Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Royals On May 29

Nimmo is hitting for a .263 BA, .346 OBP and .416 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 23 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Stephen Kolek (3-0 with a 2.77 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

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