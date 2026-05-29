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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Royals On May 29

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .263 BA, .346 OBP and .416 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 23 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Stephen Kolek (3-0 with a 2.77 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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