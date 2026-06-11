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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Royals On June 11

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, June 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .255 BA, .332 OBP and .398 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 28 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 6) in his last game against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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