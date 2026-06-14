Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Red Sox On June 14
Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .254 BA, .329 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 28 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.
Connelly Early gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.