Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Red Sox On June 14

Nimmo is hitting for a .254 BA, .329 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 28 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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