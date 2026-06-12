Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Red Sox On June 12

Nimmo is hitting for a .259 BA, .334 OBP and .408 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 28 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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