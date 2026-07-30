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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Rays On July 30

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .268 BA, .333 OBP and .431 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 44 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (9-6) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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