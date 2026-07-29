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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Rays On July 29

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .268 BA, .333 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 44 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Casey Legumina (2-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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