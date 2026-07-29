Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Rays On July 29

Nimmo is hitting for a .268 BA, .333 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 44 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Casey Legumina (2-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.