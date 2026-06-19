Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Padres On June 19

Nimmo is hitting for a .256 BA, .327 OBP and .404 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 28 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Randy Vasquez (6-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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