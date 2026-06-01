Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Cardinals On June 1

Nimmo is hitting for a .257 BA, .336 OBP and .414 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 25 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Michael McGreevy (3-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.