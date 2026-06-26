Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Blue Jays On June 26

Nimmo is hitting for a .265 BA, .332 OBP and .425 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 32 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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