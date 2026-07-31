Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Astros On July 31

Nimmo is hitting for a .266 BA, .334 OBP and .429 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 44 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Hunter Brown (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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