Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Astros On Aug. 2

Nimmo is hitting for a .267 BA, .335 OBP and .426 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 44 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Nimmo has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.