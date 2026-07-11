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Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Take On Tigers On July 11

Brandon Marsh and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Marsh has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .306 BA, .341 OBP and .498 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 50 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Marsh has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Marsh

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