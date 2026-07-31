Brandon Marsh And Phillies Square Off Against Orioles On July 31

Marsh is hitting for a .280 BA, .320 OBP and .455 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 55 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Marsh has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (8-2) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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