Brandon Marsh And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 3

Marsh is hitting for a .280 BA, .319 OBP and .450 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 57 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Marsh has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Orioles.

Andrew Alvarez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.06 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.