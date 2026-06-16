Brandon Marsh And Phillies Take On Marlins On June 16

Marsh is hitting for a .324 BA, .357 OBP and .494 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 37 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. Marsh has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Tyler Phillips (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.

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