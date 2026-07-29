Brandon Marsh And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On July 29

Marsh is hitting for a .280 BA, .321 OBP and .458 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 55 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Marsh has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto makes the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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