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Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On July 29

Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Marsh has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .280 BA, .321 OBP and .458 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 55 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Marsh has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto makes the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Marsh

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