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Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Guardians On May 22

Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marsh has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .325 BA, .350 OBP and .464 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 26 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. Marsh has recorded four steals on four attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Reds.

Gavin Williams (6-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.67 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Marsh

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