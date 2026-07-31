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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Reds On July 31

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 31 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Lowe has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .253 BA, .320 OBP and .490 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 66 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (10th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Hunter Greene (2-2 with a 7.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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