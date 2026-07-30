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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Reds On July 30

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lowe has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .253 BA, .321 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 65 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (10th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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