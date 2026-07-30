Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Reds On July 30

Lowe is hitting for a .253 BA, .321 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 65 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (10th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.