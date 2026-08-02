Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Reds On Aug. 2

Lowe is hitting for a .257 BA, .324 OBP and .491 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 68 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (9th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 12-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.

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