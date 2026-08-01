Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Reds On Aug. 1

Lowe is hitting for a .257 BA, .323 OBP and .494 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 67 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (5-6) takes the mound for the Reds in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.85 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.