Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On July 2

Lowe is hitting for a .240 BA, .315 OBP and .498 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 51 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Phillies.

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