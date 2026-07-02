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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On July 2

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Lowe has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .240 BA, .315 OBP and .498 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 51 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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