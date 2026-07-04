Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On July 4

Lowe is hitting for a .243 BA, .320 OBP and .498 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 53 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (11th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Zack Littell (7-6) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.29 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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