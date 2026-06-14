Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Marlins On June 14

Lowe is hitting for a .245 BA, .331 OBP and .522 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 43 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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