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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Giants On May 9

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Lowe has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .262 BA, .363 OBP and .563 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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