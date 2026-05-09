Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Giants On May 9

Lowe is hitting for a .262 BA, .363 OBP and .563 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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