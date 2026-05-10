Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Giants On May 10

Lowe is hitting for a .269 BA, .368 OBP and .585 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .953, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a walk) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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