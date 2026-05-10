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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Giants On May 10

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lowe has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .269 BA, .368 OBP and .585 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .953, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a walk) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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