Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Dodgers On June 10

Lowe is hitting for a .249 BA, .332 OBP and .515 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 40 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 41 runs (20th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (6-2 with a 0.74 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.