Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Diamondbacks On July 29

Lowe is hitting for a .253 BA, .321 OBP and .487 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 65 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (9th in MLB). He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez will try to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.

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