Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Diamondbacks On July 28

Lowe is hitting for a .251 BA, .319 OBP and .478 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 64 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 67 runs (13th in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (5-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.