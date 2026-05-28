Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Cubs On May 28

Lowe is hitting for a .269 BA, .355 OBP and .560 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (16th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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