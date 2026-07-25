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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Cubs On July 25

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .241 BA, .311 OBP and .468 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 61 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.91 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Lowe

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