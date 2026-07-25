Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Cubs On July 25

Lowe is hitting for a .241 BA, .311 OBP and .468 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 61 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.91 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

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