Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Cubs On July 24

Lowe is hitting for a .243 BA, .312 OBP and .472 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 61 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Matthew Boyd gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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