Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 3

Lowe is hitting for a .255 BA, .322 OBP and .488 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 68 runs. In 463 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (10th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

The Brewers are sending Brandon Sproat (3-6) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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