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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 3

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .255 BA, .322 OBP and .488 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 68 runs. In 463 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (10th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

The Brewers are sending Brandon Sproat (3-6) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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