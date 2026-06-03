Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Astros On June 3

Lowe is hitting for a .258 BA, .343 OBP and .535 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .878, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (13th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (7-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.

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