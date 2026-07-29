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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Take On Guardians On July 29

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Singer has -104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Singer is 5-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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