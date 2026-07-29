Brady Singer And Reds Take On Guardians On July 29

Singer is 5-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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