Brady Singer And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On June 5

Singer is 2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.