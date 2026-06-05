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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On June 5

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Singer has -162 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Singer is 2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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