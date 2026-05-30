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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Take On Braves On May 30

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Singer has +110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Singer is 2-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, May 17 when he tossed four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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