Brady Singer And Reds Take On Braves On May 30

Singer is 2-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, May 17 when he tossed four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.