Brady House And Nationals Play Braves On July 31

House is hitting for a .233 BA, .284 OBP and .403 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 24 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.