Braden Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On July 3

Montgomery is hitting for a .243 BA, .321 OBP and .432 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 12 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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