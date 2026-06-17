Bo Bichette And Mets Square Off Against Reds On June 17

Bichette is hitting for a .247 BA, .292 OBP and .373 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 36 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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