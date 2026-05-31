Bo Bichette And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 31

Bichette is hitting for a .222 BA, .276 OBP and .312 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .588 and he has scored 27 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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