Ben Brown And Cubs Face Cardinals On May 30

Brown is 1-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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