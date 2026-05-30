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Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs

Ben Brown

Chicago Cubs • #32 SP

Ben Brown And Cubs Face Cardinals On May 30

Ben Brown will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Brown has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown is 1-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Brown

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