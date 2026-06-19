Ben Brown And Cubs Face Blue Jays On June 19
Ben Brown will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field, on Friday, June 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Brown has -110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Brown is 3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.