Ben Brown And Cubs Face Blue Jays On June 19

Brown is 3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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