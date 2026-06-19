FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs

Ben Brown

Chicago Cubs • #32 SP

Ben Brown And Cubs Face Blue Jays On June 19

Ben Brown will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field, on Friday, June 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Brown has -110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Brown is 3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Brown

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News