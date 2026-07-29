Austin Wells And Yankees Face White Sox On July 29

Wells is hitting for a .162 BA, .263 OBP and .271 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .534 and he has scored 22 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

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