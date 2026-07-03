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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Twins On July 3

Austin Wells and the New York Yankees will face the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wells has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .153 BA, .253 OBP and .235 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .488 and he has scored 16 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Mike Paredes (0-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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