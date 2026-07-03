Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Twins On July 3

Wells is hitting for a .153 BA, .253 OBP and .235 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .488 and he has scored 16 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Mike Paredes (0-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.

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