Austin Wells And Yankees Play Tigers On June 23

Wells is hitting for a .162 BA, .273 OBP and .250 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .523 and he has scored 16 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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