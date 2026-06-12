Austin Slater And Rays Square Off Against Angels On June 12
Austin Slater and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, June 12 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Slater has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Slater is hitting for a .218 BA, .279 OBP and .255 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .533 and he has scored five runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Slater has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Samuel Aldegheri (1-1) starts for the Angels, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.