Austin Slater And Rays Square Off Against Angels On June 12

Slater is hitting for a .218 BA, .279 OBP and .255 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .533 and he has scored five runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Slater has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Samuel Aldegheri (1-1) starts for the Angels, his second this season.

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