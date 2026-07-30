Anthony Seigler And Red Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 30

Seigler is hitting for a .257 BA, .331 OBP and .429 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 15 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Seigler has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.

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