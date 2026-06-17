Anthony Kay And White Sox Face Yankees On June 17

Kay is 6-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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