Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 28

Kay is 7-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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