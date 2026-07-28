FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox • #18 SP

Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 28

Anthony Kay will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees at Rate Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kay has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kay is 7-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Kay

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News